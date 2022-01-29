50 YEARS AGO: Sophomore Ed Moore sparks Lexington to McLean County Tournament title

5 years ago (2017): Aaron Dudley is returning for one final season with the Normal CornBelters. Among the Frontier League’s top players the past three seasons, Dudley has set his sights on bringing a league championship to the Corn Crib.

15 years ago (2007): The Central Catholic girls basketball team got three straight baskets from Jacqui Reinhart to spark a third-quarter rally and power the Saints to a 63-50 victory over host Pontiac.

25 years ago (1997): Stephen Decatur shooting star Tarise Bryson scored 37 points including 7-of-10 treys in an 88-63 victory over Normal Community. The Reds, coached by NCHS graduate Tom Crews, have a 17-0 season record.

50 years ago (1972): Sophomore Ed Moore, a starter for only two games, poured in baskets with a deadly aim from outside to compliment a slow-starting Lexington fast break and tumble Octavia, 59-45, in the championship game of the 62nd annual McLean County Tournament at Fred Young Fieldhouse.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

