 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Sophomore Ed Moore sparks Lexington to McLean County Tournament title

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Aaron Dudley is returning for one final season with the Normal CornBelters. Among the Frontier League’s top players the past three seasons, Dudley has set his sights on bringing a league championship to the Corn Crib.

15 years ago (2007): The Central Catholic girls basketball team got three straight baskets from Jacqui Reinhart to spark a third-quarter rally and power the Saints to a 63-50 victory over host Pontiac.

25 years ago (1997): Stephen Decatur shooting star Tarise Bryson scored 37 points including 7-of-10 treys in an 88-63 victory over Normal Community. The Reds, coached by NCHS graduate Tom Crews, have a 17-0 season record.

50 years ago (1972): Sophomore Ed Moore, a starter for only two games, poured in baskets with a deadly aim from outside to compliment a slow-starting Lexington fast break and tumble Octavia, 59-45, in the championship game of the 62nd annual McLean County Tournament at Fred Young Fieldhouse.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News