50 YEARS AGO: Mike Bradley sparks Central Catholic past Pontiac

5 years ago (2016): Senior Jake Lanning set Pontiac High School’s record for wrestling victories, posting his 140th win in placing first at 170 pounds in the Joe Bee Memorial Invitational at Springfield.

15 years ago (2006): Freshman forward Kenyatta Shelton scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to power Illinois State to a 68-55 victory over Eastern Michigan in women’s basketball.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington wrestlers won their fourth straight Intercity Tournament title. BHS freshman Casey Roddis (130 pounds) and senior Doug Ireland)152) posted three victories each.

50 years ago (1971): Holding a 49-48 lead with 1:37 to play, Central Catholic outscored Pontiac 12-0 to take a 61-48 Corn Belt Conference victory at the Central Catholic Gym. Mike Bradley was a key figure in the Saints’ final burst, scoring 13 of his 23 points in the last quarter.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

