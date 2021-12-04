50 YEARS AGO: Mike Bradley scores 42 as Central Catholic tops 100-point mark

5 years ago (2016): Josef Halcolm produced a 24-goal, seven-assist season for Normal Community High School’s soccer team. For his efforts, Halcolm, a junior midfielder, was named the Pantagraph Area Player of the Year.

15 years ago (2006): Senior guard Jessi Kohn had 13 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists to lead Central Catholic to a 50-42 girls basketball victory over Tolono Unity.

25 years ago (1996): Rico Hill’s 23 points helped Illinois State bury DePaul, 75-50, at Kiel Center in St. Louis. Jamar Smiley handed out nine assists and didn’t commit a turnover in 24 minutes of action. ISU limited DePaul to 31% shooting and forced 16 turnovers.

50 years ago (1971): Central Catholic’s boys basketball team was eternally hot from the field as Mike Bradley scored 42 points in a 102-75 nonconference victory over Peoria Bergen. Central’s 102-point outburst was two points short of a school record. The Saints scored 104 against Fairbury-Cropsey two season ago.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

