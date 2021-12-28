50 YEARS AGO: Lincoln's Norman Cook sets Edwardsville Holiday Tournament record with 40 points

5 years ago (2016): Behind Francis Okoro’s 19 points and intimidating presence at the defensive end, Normal West took down top-seeded and previously unbeaten East Moline, 50-39, in the semifinal of the 52nd annual Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament.

15 years ago (2006): Eureka center Jordan Prosser’s all-around performance of 21 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks ended Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s two-year run of dominance as Eureka took a 58-49 victory in the Hawk Classic title game.

25 years ago (1996): Lincoln won the Pekin Holiday Tournament title by defeating previously unbeaten Pekin, 50-45. Lincoln received 19 points from Adam Osborn and 12 from Josh Komnick, who won tourney MVP honors.

50 years ago (1971): Undefeated Lincoln, with Norman Cook scoring a tournament-record 40 points, waltzed to an 87-39 victory over Civic Memorial, earning a semifinal matchup with Bloomington in the semifinals of the Edwardsville Holiday Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

