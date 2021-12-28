 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Lincoln's Norman Cook sets Edwardsville Holiday Tournament record with 40 points

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Behind Francis Okoro’s 19 points and intimidating presence at the defensive end, Normal West took down top-seeded and previously unbeaten East Moline, 50-39, in the semifinal of the 52nd annual Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament.

15 years ago (2006): Eureka center Jordan Prosser’s all-around performance of 21 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks ended Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s two-year run of dominance as Eureka took a 58-49 victory in the Hawk Classic title game.

25 years ago (1996): Lincoln won the Pekin Holiday Tournament title by defeating previously unbeaten Pekin, 50-45. Lincoln received 19 points from Adam Osborn and 12 from Josh Komnick, who won tourney MVP honors.

50 years ago (1971): Undefeated Lincoln, with Norman Cook scoring a tournament-record 40 points, waltzed to an 87-39 victory over Civic Memorial, earning a semifinal matchup with Bloomington in the semifinals of the Edwardsville Holiday Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News