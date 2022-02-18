 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Jim Crews scores U High school-record 41 points in win over Decatur Lakeview

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Bloomington High School’s No. 3-ranked heavyweight wrestler John Ridgeway, who didn’t win his Class 2A regional or sectional, pinned No. 1 Solomon Smith of Chicago De La Salle in 3:09 to join Seth Livingston as the only state wrestling champions in school history.

15 years ago (2007): Kelsey Warning’s go-ahead grand slam in the top of the fourth inning — one of a team-record five home runs — helped power Illinois State to an 11-4 softball victory over North Carolina in the Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State beat Indiana State, 78-68, to capture its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season crown since the 1992-93 season. Rico Hill led the 20-4 Redbirds with 24 points.

50 years ago (1972): Jim Crews, whose pinpoint passing sets up field goals, took the other route and scored a record-setting 41 points as University High School closed out its regular season with an 89-72 victory over Decatur Lakeview on the U High court.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

