50 YEARS AGO: Illinois State freshman D.A. Weibring earns title in Mississippi State golf tourney

5 years ago (2017): Miles Simington’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Normal Community a 6-5 nonconference victory over visiting Morton. Tyler Thierry added a triple and two RBIs for the Ironmen. Brett Beasley got the win in relief of Jake McCaw, who struck out nine and allowed two earned runs in five innings.

15 years ago (2007): Kelsey Warning’s three-run homer avoided a series sweep and powered No. 17 Illinois State to a 9-3 win over Wichita State in Missouri Valley Conference softball action.

25 years ago (1997): Columbus Multimedia has named Illinois Wesleyan senior Bryan Crabtree the NCAA Division III player of the year and Titan coach Dennie Bridges the national coach of the year.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State University’s young golf team settled for third place in the nine-team Mississippi State Invitational Tournament, but freshman D.A. Weibring grabbed medalist honors with a 70-71—141 score.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

