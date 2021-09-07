 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Harold Hoeferle aces ninth hole at Lakeside Country Club

5 years ago (2016): The No. 21-nationally ranked Illinois Wesleyan volleyball team upset No. 10 Washington of St. Louis, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-11, at Shirk Center. Tyler Brown hammered 19 kills for the Titans while Kyleigh Block and Rachel Burkman chipped in 13 and 10, respectively.

15 years ago (2006): Rachel Feldman had six service points and played a strong match defensively to lead the Normal Community volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-18 win over Decatur MacArthur.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State volleyball coach Julie Morgan earned her 200th career coaching victory when her Redbirds defeated Villanova 15-11, 15-13, 15-8 in the California Invitational at Berkeley, Calif.

50 years ago (1971): Harold Hoeferle of Normal holed out his tee shot on the ninth hole at Lakeside Country Club. He used a 9-iron on the par-3, 154-yard hole. Witnessing the hole-in-one were Bob Wocholz, Jim Hinkel and Clarence Teagle.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

