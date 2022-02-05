 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Gibson City's Dennis Graff pours in 67 points against Clifton Central

5 years ago (2017): Senior Brechelle Beachum recorded 20 of her 23 points in the second half and her three third-quarter steals injected Illinois State with momentum they carried to a 63-51 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Loyola.

15 years ago (2007): Ashli Silverthorn poured in a game-high 23 points to power Deer Creek-Mackinaw past host Peoria Heights, 67-27, in the first round of the Peoria Heights Class A Girls Regional.

25 years ago (1997): Matt Hoder scored five of his career-high matching 20 points in a crucial 11-0 Illinois Wesleyan second-half spurt as the Titans dispatched Augustana, 81-68. Andy Boyden also scored 20 points and led all rebounders with nine as the Titans moved to 18-1 overall and 8-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

50 years ago (1972): Dennis Graff, Gibson City’s sensational 6-foot-1 guard, scored an amazing 67 points to lead the Greyhounds to a 91-49 rout of Clifton Central in a nonconference game. Graff’s total is a school record but is not believed to be a state record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

