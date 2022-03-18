50 YEARS AGO: Ed Rust named most valuable wrestler for Illinois Wesleyan

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan senior Meg Stanley, the national champion in the 500 freestyle earlier this week, smashed her own school record while finishing third in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the NCAA Division III Championships in Shenandoah, Texas.

15 years ago (2007): University of Michigan freshman and Normal Community High School graduate Emily Hanson made a splash in more ways than one when she made an All-American effort and placed sixth in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois Wesleyan senior Bryan Crabtree has been elected to the second team of the GTE College Division Academic All-American Squad. He is the first IWU men’s basketball player to be selected since 1988.

50 years ago (1972): Ed Rust of Bloomington, a senior who was co-captain this year along with Don Plumley of Belvidere, was elected most valuable wrestler for Illinois Wesleyan’s wrestling team after compiling a 12-5 won-lost record, best on the squad, in the 177-pound class.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

