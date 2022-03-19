 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Ed Rust named most valuable wrestler for Illinois Wesleyan (copy)

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Despite Darrelynn Dunn scoring five touchdowns and Mike McGee adding a late blocked kick return score to his two interceptions, the Bloomington Edge wound up on the short side of a 55-50 setback to the Omaha Beef before a crowd of 1,127 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

15 years ago (2007): Batting at a .533 clip and helping the No. 17 Illinois State softball team to a 4-1 record over Loyola and Northern Iowa, sophomore utility player Jessie Buker has been named the Missouri Valley Player of the Week. The award is the first in Buker’s career at ISU.

25 years ago (1997): Amy Pollitz’s eighth-inning single drove in the winning run as Illinois Wesleyan’s women’s softball team upset national power Allegheny (Pa.) 4-3 in Orlando, Fla. “It was a huge win,” said IWU coach Mandy Neal, who watched winning pitcher Rachel Drake strike out five and walk three.

50 years ago (1972): Ivey Brown, a standout on one of LeRoy’s stronger football teams of recent years, has been awarded a four-year football scholarship at Notre Dame and will begin his studies at the school with the big gold dome in August.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News