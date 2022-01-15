50 YEARS AGO: Doug Collins pours in 55 points during Illinois State's win over Ball State

5 years ago (2017): Former Normal Community High School soccer star Caroline Flynn, a University of Nebraska standout, was the 40th player selected in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Portland Thorns. Flynn will report for preseason camp in March.

15 years ago (2007): Eric Schuler’s rebound basket with 12.3 seconds remaining gave Lexington the lead and the eighth-seeded Minutemen held on to upset No. 1 seed and No. 6 state-ranked Fieldcrest, 50-47, in the quarterfinals of the McLean County Tournament.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State sophomore guard Jenny Schmidt leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage. The Normal Community High school graduate has made 31 of 59 attempts for 52.5 percent.

50 years ago (1972): Dapper Doug Collins, the 6-foot 6-inch shot-making guard from Benton, poured in 55 points and Illinois State broke away in the second half for a 99-92 Midwestern Conference victory over Ball State. Collins was phenomenal, making 24 or 37 field goal attempts and shattered five scoring records in the process.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

