50 YEARS AGO: Charlie Johansen leads Lexington to McLean County Tournament title

5 years ago (2017): Lauren Shanks had a game-high 18 points and Bailey Coffman recorded a double-double as the Central Catholic High School girls basketball team rolled to a 59-44 nonconference win over Brimfield at Eureka College.

15 years ago (2007): Former Illinois State football coach Todd Berry landed his third job in as many years when he joined the Nevada-Las Vegas staff as the Rebels’ associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

25 years ago (1997): Eric West retrieved a loose ball in the corner and switched a 3-point buzzer-beater to give Ridgeview a 45-44 victory over Blue Ridge in the McLean County Tournament semifinals.

50 years ago (1972): Chenoa put on a gallant effort but just could not cut their way through the tall timber of Lexington as the Minutemen downed the Redbirds, 36-31, in the 62nd McLean County Tournament at Illinois Wesleyan. Lexington coach Don Eiker had praise for Charlie Johansen, the scrappy guard for the Minutemen that scored 16 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

