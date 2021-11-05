50 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic downs Washington, wins undisputed Corn Belt football title

5 years ago (2016): Jordan Ellerbrock’s goal midway through the second half lifted second-seeded Illinois Wesleyan to a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Wheaton in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, earning the Titans an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State linebacker Cameron Siskowic was named Gateway Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He recorded 16 tackles (10 solos) and forced a fumble in ISU’s 38-14 win over Missouri State.

25 years ago (1996): University High all-stater Jeremy Stanton electrified his teammates with two goals within 85 seconds as he sparked the Pioneers to a 4-2 soccer victory over Moline in the Peoria Richwoods Super-Sectional at Peoria Stadium. Alex Kowerko and Kevin Jones also scored for U High.

50 years ago (1971): Central Catholic High School’s alert football team punched across two fourth-quarter touchdowns and won the school’s first undisputed Corn Belt Conference championship since 1955 with an 18-3 victory over Washington. “We had some good breaks,” admitted Saints coach Jerry Maley. “There’s no getting around it.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

