 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Bubbles Hawkins to reunite with Will Robinson, signs with Illinois State

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Silas Israel hurled a no-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Tremont High School baseball team to a 2-0 Heart of Illinois Conference win over Fieldcrest. Israel, who walked two, had two of Tremont’s six hits at the plate.

15 years ago (2007): Former Illinois State basketball coach Porter Moser has surfaced as a possible candidate for the head coaching position at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State senior tennis player Amanda Coady became the all-time winningest singles player in school history with a victory over Evansville’s Danielle Kellerman. Coady’s 94th career win placed her ahead of Janelle Crabtree.

50 years ago (1972): Robert (Bubbles) Hawkins, two-time Prep All-American basketball guard from Detroit, Mich., has announced that he will rejoin his former coach, Will Robinson, and sign a National Letter of Intent to play at Illinois State University.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News