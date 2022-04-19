50 YEARS AGO: Bubbles Hawkins to reunite with Will Robinson, signs with Illinois State

5 years ago (2017): Silas Israel hurled a no-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Tremont High School baseball team to a 2-0 Heart of Illinois Conference win over Fieldcrest. Israel, who walked two, had two of Tremont’s six hits at the plate.

15 years ago (2007): Former Illinois State basketball coach Porter Moser has surfaced as a possible candidate for the head coaching position at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State senior tennis player Amanda Coady became the all-time winningest singles player in school history with a victory over Evansville’s Danielle Kellerman. Coady’s 94th career win placed her ahead of Janelle Crabtree.

50 years ago (1972): Robert (Bubbles) Hawkins, two-time Prep All-American basketball guard from Detroit, Mich., has announced that he will rejoin his former coach, Will Robinson, and sign a National Letter of Intent to play at Illinois State University.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.