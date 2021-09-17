50 YEARS AGO: Bruce Jones spark NCHS to season-opening victory over Bloomington

5 years ago (2016): Blue Ridge went 4-0 to win its own volleyball tournament and improve to 17-2 for the season. All-tournament honoree Hannah Brackenhoff led Blue Ridge with 33 digs and 10 aces. Fellow all-tourney picks Jessica Gilbert and Maddy Hopkins had 77 assists and 25 kills, respectively.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State’s Alfredo Lagarda and Oscar Beich came away with singles titles at the Ball State Invitational in Muncie, Ind. Lagarda won the B flight crown and Beich, a Bloomington native, won the C flight.

25 years ago (1996): A day after winning conference accolades, Illinois Wesleyan’s Deon Hornsby was selected co-winner of the national Division III Offensive Player of the Week by Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette. Hornsby gained 244 yards for two touchdowns in IWU’s opening win over Thomas More.

50 years ago (1971): Sensational in his debut at quarterback, Bruce Jones excited the overflow crowd at Normal Community’s Truman Keys Field, scurrying for three touchdowns in razzle-dazzle fashion, and the Ironmen rolled over Bloomington, 26-0, in the traditional Intercity season opener.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.