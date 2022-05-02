50 YEARS AGO: Art Floyd of Covell named to IASA Hall of Fame

5 years ago (2017): Owen Miller singled in John Rave with the winning run as the Illinois State baseball team scored three unearned runs in the ninth inning to claim an 8-7 nonconference victory over Milwaukee at Duffy Bass Field.

15 years ago (2007): A day after gaining full ownership of the Bloomington PrairieThunder, Tony Lisman said he will not exert full power over the minor league hockey organization, as he plans to give general manager Jerry McBurney and coach Derek Booth authority in regard to hockey personnel.

25 years ago (1997): Christin Wurth ran the fourth fastest 1,000-meter run in Pantagraph area history for Bloomington High School in the Urbana Invitational.

50 years ago (1972): Arthur Floyd, 72, Covell, was the only non-player named to the Illinois Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame in an announcement made by Charles McCord, state commissioner. The addition of 13 former players, including four women stars, was also announced.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

