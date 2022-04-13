5 YEARS AGO: U High's Sarah LaFayette scores seven goals against Rock Island

5 years ago (2017): The Rock Island High School girls soccer team was no match for University High’s Sarah LaFayette. An Illinois State recruit, LaFayette scored an eye-popping seven goals to propel U High past Rock Island, 9-1.

15 years ago (2007): Bloomington’s Ashley Verplank and Tri-Valley’s Stephanie Brown waged a battle in the 800-meter run at the 20th annual BHS Invitational. Verplank edged Brown by two-hundredths of a second in beating the meet record set by Christin Wurth in 1997.

25 years ago (1997): Rich Balcaitis and John Pasley hurled complete games to lead the Illinois Wesleyan baseball team to a sweep of its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader with visiting Millikin, 8-4 and 9-1.

50 years ago (1972): Bill Burt claimed four events and established a school record to lead Bloomington High School to a 74-51 victory over Champaign Centennial. Burr’s 6-foot 2¼-inch effort in the high jump to pass the BHS record of 6-1.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

