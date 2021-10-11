 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: U High improves to 9-1 in Corn Belt volleyball with win over Olympia

5 years ago (2016): Hannah Lane led with 22 assists and eight digs as University High improved to 9-1 in the Corn Belt Conference and 19-6 overall with a 25-13, 25-14 win over Olympia at Normal. Jamie Walling had 11 kills for the Pioneers, with Janelle McDowell scoring three aces.

15 years ago (2006): Two women and two men will be inducted into the Bloomington Bowling Hall of Fame this week. They are Ann Tuttle and Helen F. Durham of the women’s side and Bernie Latta and DeWayne Johnson in the men’s category.

25 years ago (1996): University High’s Chad Schulz gained 166 yards — all in the first half and on just 12 carries — to boost his season total to 1,029 yards as the Pioneers vanquished Prairie Central 41-14 in Corn Belt Conference football.

50 years ago (1971): Bobby Winkles, whose run-everywhere philosophy has revolutionized collegiate baseball, will be setting another precedent when he receives Illinois Wesleyan University’s Distinguished Alumni Award. The Arizona University coach will be presented the award by his former college roommate, Bloomington Insurance exec Don Clemens.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

