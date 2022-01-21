5 YEARS AGO: Tyler McCormick sparks Ridgeview to McLean County Tournament title

5 years ago (2017): Tyler McCormick made half of his team’s eight 3-pointers in the first half as top-seeded Ridgeview built a 20-point lead and earned a 58-32 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the championship game of the 106th McLean County Tournament at Shirk Center.

15 years ago (2007): Roberto Fortes, a starter the first 13 games but seldom used recently, made a 3-pointer with 4;55 left to launch a 13-1 run that propelled Illinois State over Drake, 80-65.

25 years ago (1997): Junior guard Chad Cline poured in a career-high 34 points to lead Heyworth to a 70-63 win over Lexington in the first round of the 87th McLean County Basketball Tournament.

50 years ago (1972): Led by Dennis Graff and Dan Stacey, Gibson City demolished Forest-Strawn-Wing, 84-38, in a nonconference basketball game. Graff led the scoring with 30 points and Stacey was not far behind with 29. Stacey also added 22 rebounds.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

