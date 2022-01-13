 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Tucker Schlipf scores 1,000th career point in El Paso-Gridley victory

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): El Paso-Gridley High School senior Tucker Schlipf scored his 1,000th career point while leading the Titans past Fieldcrest, 63-56, in a Heart of Illinois Conference basketball game. Derek May had 18 points and Evan Seggerman 12 for Fieldcrest.

15 years ago (2007): Anthony Reyes, whose 7-2 pitching victory in Game 1 sent St. Louis on its way to the World Series championship against the Detroit Tigers, helped attract a crowd of 1,158 to the Cardinal Caravan’s visit to Bloomington.

25 years ago (1997): Freshman Kendra Bos scored a career-high 18 points to lead Illinois State to a 79-60 women’s basketball victory over Creighton.

50 years ago (1972): After being the second player selected in the secondary phase of the professional baseball winter free agent draft, Bloomington High School graduate Jim Cox has signed a contract with the Montreal Expos. Cox declined to discuss financial terms other than to say, “it was a pretty good package.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Contract talks low on Bears docket now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News