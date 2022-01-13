5 YEARS AGO: Tucker Schlipf scores 1,000th career point in El Paso-Gridley victory

5 years ago (2017): El Paso-Gridley High School senior Tucker Schlipf scored his 1,000th career point while leading the Titans past Fieldcrest, 63-56, in a Heart of Illinois Conference basketball game. Derek May had 18 points and Evan Seggerman 12 for Fieldcrest.

15 years ago (2007): Anthony Reyes, whose 7-2 pitching victory in Game 1 sent St. Louis on its way to the World Series championship against the Detroit Tigers, helped attract a crowd of 1,158 to the Cardinal Caravan’s visit to Bloomington.

25 years ago (1997): Freshman Kendra Bos scored a career-high 18 points to lead Illinois State to a 79-60 women’s basketball victory over Creighton.

50 years ago (1972): After being the second player selected in the secondary phase of the professional baseball winter free agent draft, Bloomington High School graduate Jim Cox has signed a contract with the Montreal Expos. Cox declined to discuss financial terms other than to say, “it was a pretty good package.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

