5 YEARS AGO: Taylor Stewart ties ISU's 3-point women's single-game record in win over Valparaiso

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State women’s basketball team reeled off 28 second-quarter points, and senior guard Taylor Stewart tossed in a career-high seven 3-pointers to match the Redbird school record as ISU ran away from Valparaiso for a 77-56 nonconference victory.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington clinched a share of the Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament title by beating Central Catholic, 55-41, behind Kristin Petrinec’s 22-rebound, 16-point gem.

25 years ago (1996): Sophomore forward Rico Hill led Illinois State with 19 points in an 87-79 victory over the Converse All-Stars in the Redbirds’ final pre-season basketball tune-up.

50 years ago (1971): Height proved to be the deciding factor as 6-foot 8-inch Jeff Rinker and 6-7 Mike Rinker led Toluca High School to a 75-62 nonconference basketball victory over Roanoke-Benson. Jeff Rinker led all scorers with 21 points and little brother added 19.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

