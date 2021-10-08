5 YEARS AGO: Shoemaker-Gilmore runs for 212 yards in IWU romp over Augustana

5 years ago (2016): Maurice Shoemaker-Gilmore rushed for 212 yards on 26 carries, tied for the 10th-best rushing game in school history, and scored three touchdowns as Illinois Wesleyan routed Augustana, 42-6, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game at IWU’s Tucci Stadium.

15 years ago (2006): When the Bloomington PrairieThunder’s inaugural season begins, owners John Butler and Mike Nelson will be looking for success on the ice as well as the ticket window. “People like to see a winning product,” Nelson said. “I think that’s helped the (Peoria) Rivermen over the past several years.”

25 years ago (1996): Clinton’s Kevin Tilley earned medalist honors by beating Nathan Danner and Andy Dustman, both of team champion Central Catholic, in a two-hole playoff in the University High Class A Regional Golf Tournament.

50 years ago (1971): Steve Sykes made a spectacular one-handed catch of Mike Estes’ pass for Chenoa’s first six points, and the Redbirds rolled over unbeaten Lexington, 18-0, in Midstate Conference action.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

