5 YEARS AGO: Rob Wuethrich leads Normal Community to Intercity boys golf title

5 years ago (2016): Senior Rob Wuethrich claimed medalist honors with a 5-under-par 67 and Normal Community surged to a nine-shot victory over defending champion Normal West in the Intercity Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

15 years ago (2006): Megan Schmidt’s 14 kills and three blocks helped Central Catholic’s volleyball team to a 22-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Tri-Valley. Kristyn Mysker contributed 10 service points.

25 years ago (1996): Imerial Jefferson turned a screen pass from Kyle Eash into a 72-yard touchdown play to spark Bloomington over Mattoon, 33-0. Jefferson also rushed for 108 yards on 13 carries, including a 46-yard touchdown gallop featuring a brilliant spin move.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University has been notified that the National Collegiate Athletic Association is making an “official inquiry” into the institution’s athletic policies and practices. The NCAA notification alleges that ISU has violated certain NCAA provisions relating to the student recruitment and practice sessions in basketball.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

