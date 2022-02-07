 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Paris Lee's career-high 26 points spark Illinois State to rout at Drake

5 years ago (2017): Paris Lee scored a career-high 26 points and Illinois State held Drake to 18.2% field goal shooting in the second half to pull away for an 82-53 Missouri Valley Conference victory in Des Moines.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois Wesleyan rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat Millikin, 66-60. Wesleyan’s Zach Freeman paced all scorers with 24 points and blocked three shots.

25 years ago (1997): With no time remaining and the scored tied 49-all, Seth Hubbard sank a free throw to give University High a 50-49 victory over Midwest Central, the state’s No. 1-ranked Class A basketball team.

50 years ago (1972): Eric Bates is listed as being doubtful for the upcoming meet with Ball State, according to Illinois State University wrestling coach Bob Koehler. Bates, an undefeated 177-pounder, missed last week’s meet at Northern Illinois because of a strained ligament in his knee.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

