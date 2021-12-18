 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Paris Lee, Deontae Hawkins spark Illinois State past Saint Joseph's

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Paris Lee scored a career-high 24 points and Deontae Hawkins added 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Illinois State to an 81-72 victory over Saint Joseph’s before a Redbird Arena crowd of 3,924.

15 years ago (2006): Former Bloomington High School standout Mike Harrison, a senior defensive back at McKendree College, was named to the American Football Coaches Association inaugural NAIA Coaches’ All-America football team.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State pounced on Northwestern early and rolled to a 67-47 victory at Evanston. Rico Hill, LeRoy Watkins, Dan Muller and Rob Gibbons gave ISU dominance near the basket,

50 years ago (1971): Using a balanced scoring attack, Clinton defeated Octavia, 57-44, in a nonconference boys basketball game. Four Clinton starters were in double figures, led by senior forward John Schumacher with 18 points. Octavia’s high scorer was John Gleeson with a dozen points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

