5 YEARS AGO: Normal West's Jordan Walker sets school single-season soccer goal mark

5 years ago (2016): Normal West High School sophomore forward Jordan Walker scored four goals and set a school single-season scoring mark as the Wildcats defeated Champaign Centennial, 5-1. Walker now has 26 goals this season, breaking the old mark of 24 set by Chris Kessler in 2003.

15 years ago (2006): Quarterback Omar Clayton scored on runs of 12 and 21 yards on Normal Community’s first two possessions and the No. 1-ranked Class 6A team then relied on its defense to hold off Normal West, 14-7, in a Big 12 Conference football slugfest.

25 years ago (1996): Elston Mitchell of Bloomington posted a one-shot victory over Al Romberg of Clinton in the Central Illinois Senior Association Masters Tournament at Gibson City. Mitchell, capturing player of the year honors, shot a final-round 75 for a two-day total of 149.

50 years ago (1971): Parker Burtis of Hudson, who died last week, was one of the great ends of University High School football history and was an all-state choice as well as an Intercity choice in 1917. That was the same year the Pioneers met Rockford (then with one big school) for the state championship on Thanksgiving Day.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

