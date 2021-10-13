5 YEARS AGO: Normal West captures first Big 12 Conference boys soccer title

5 years ago (2016): With 35:26 remaining in the match, Normal West’s Jordan Walker corralled a centering pass from Parker Theobald and drilled it into the back of the net from just outside the box, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 victory over rival Normal Community and giving West a share of the Big 12 title with Urbana, the first boys soccer crown in school history.

15 years ago (2006): Prairie Central’s No. 2 Class 4A state-ranked football team beat No. 5 Central Catholic 17-13, Phillip Short’s 60-yard touchdown off a screen pass from Jerid Coleman with 2:53 remaining rallied the Hawks to their eighth straight triumph.

25 years ago (1996): Kress Shores defended her title in Flight No. 7 singles to highlight the Illinois State women’s tennis performance in the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School’s revitalized game is in no way a surprise to the Purple Raiders’ coach Jim Bowers. “No, it didn’t surprise me because our passing game has been improving right along,” said Bowers, whose team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of their recent win over Central Catholic.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

