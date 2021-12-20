 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Noah Young sparks No. 2-ranked Ridgeview to ninth straight victory

5 years ago (2016): Noah Young scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Ridgeview High School boys basketball team to a 56-43 nonconference win over Cornerstone Christian at Eureka College’s Reagan Center. Tyler McCormick added 20 points for the Class 1A No. 2 Mustangs, who improved to 9-0.

15 years ago (2006): Former Lyons Township High School teammates Mallory Heydorn and Becky Kiverts combined for 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as No. 10-ranked Illinois Wesleyan beat Manchester, 68-60, in women’s basketball.

25 years ago (1996): Kasey Wells and Justin McArdle combined for 43 points as the duo ignited a second-half rally that lifted Lexington past El Paso, 57-54, in Midstate Conference basketball.

50 years ago (1971): Gibson City brings its one-man scoring machine, Dennis Graff, and the rest of the unbeaten Greyhounds to Central Catholic for a nonconference game. Gibson City is 7-0 while the Saints are 4-3. “I don’t believe they’ve seen the likes of competition like we play,” said Central’s coach John Snyder.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

