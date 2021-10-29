5 YEARS AGO: Nathan Clay sparks U High to Class 1A State Soccer championship

5 years ago (2016): Nathan Clay’s two first-half goals led University High to a 3-1 victory over Westchester St. Joseph and the Class 1A Boys State Soccer title on a pleasant evening at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. U High successfully ended its title run with a 17-6-5 record.

15 years ago (2006): Former University High golfer and current Auburn University redshirt freshman Marisa Milligan won the individual title at the Berby Invitational on the Auburn University course.

25 years ago (1996): With a driving rain at their back in the first half, Jeff Raines and Tyler Sexton accounted for all the Bloomington scoring in a 2-1 victory over Champaign Centennial for the Purple Raiders’ first boys regional soccer title.

50 years ago (1971): Heyworth’s devastating brother combination of 170-pound senior halfback Steve Dewey and 190-pound junior fullback Bob Dewey combined for 291 of the Hornets’ 411 rushing yards and 30 points in a 40-0 Sangamon Valley Conference victory over DeLand-Weldon.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

