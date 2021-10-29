 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Nathan Clay sparks U High to Class 1A State Soccer championship

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Nathan Clay’s two first-half goals led University High to a 3-1 victory over Westchester St. Joseph and the Class 1A Boys State Soccer title on a pleasant evening at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. U High successfully ended its title run with a 17-6-5 record.

15 years ago (2006): Former University High golfer and current Auburn University redshirt freshman Marisa Milligan won the individual title at the Berby Invitational on the Auburn University course.

25 years ago (1996): With a driving rain at their back in the first half, Jeff Raines and Tyler Sexton accounted for all the Bloomington scoring in a 2-1 victory over Champaign Centennial for the Purple Raiders’ first boys regional soccer title.

50 years ago (1971): Heyworth’s devastating brother combination of 170-pound senior halfback Steve Dewey and 190-pound junior fullback Bob Dewey combined for 291 of the Hornets’ 411 rushing yards and 30 points in a 40-0 Sangamon Valley Conference victory over DeLand-Weldon.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News