5 YEARS AGO: MiKyle McIntosh leads Illinois State to share of MVC regular-season title

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State posted a convincing 63-42 victory over Northern Iowa and earned a share of its first Missouri Valley Conference title since 1998, improving to 25-5 on the season. MiKyle McIntosh went 7 of 9 from the field and paced the Redbirds with 15 points.
15 years ago (2007): The Bloomington PrairieThunder roared for three goals in the second period and defeated the Quad City Mallards in a United Hockey League game before a U.S. Cellular Coliseum crowd of 4,008.
25 years ago (1997): Calvary Baptist overcame a sluggish start to defeat Marquette Manor, 59-56, and qualify for the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament. Brian Poland paced Calvary with 22 points.
50 years ago (1972): Revenge could not have been more gratifying for Farmer City-Mansfield. Steve Dodge’s two free throws in the final minute and 33 seconds capped a 57-55 victory over Heyworth in the LeRoy Class A Regional championship. Heyworth had beaten the Blue Devils in two previous encounters.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.