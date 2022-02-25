5 YEARS AGO: MiKyle McIntosh leads Illinois State to share of MVC regular-season title

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State posted a convincing 63-42 victory over Northern Iowa and earned a share of its first Missouri Valley Conference title since 1998, improving to 25-5 on the season. MiKyle McIntosh went 7 of 9 from the field and paced the Redbirds with 15 points.

15 years ago (2007): The Bloomington PrairieThunder roared for three goals in the second period and defeated the Quad City Mallards in a United Hockey League game before a U.S. Cellular Coliseum crowd of 4,008.

25 years ago (1997): Calvary Baptist overcame a sluggish start to defeat Marquette Manor, 59-56, and qualify for the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament. Brian Poland paced Calvary with 22 points.

50 years ago (1972): Revenge could not have been more gratifying for Farmer City-Mansfield. Steve Dodge’s two free throws in the final minute and 33 seconds capped a 57-55 victory over Heyworth in the LeRoy Class A Regional championship. Heyworth had beaten the Blue Devils in two previous encounters.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.