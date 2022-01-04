 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: MiKyle McIntosh leads Illinois State to OT win over Missouri State

5 years ago (2017): MiKyle McIntosh scored a season-high 21 points as Illinois State slipped by Missouri State, 74-71, in overtime in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a Redbird Arena crowd of 4,107. Deontae Hawkins added 20 points for the Redbirds, while Paris Lee contributed 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

15 years ago (2007): Tyler Rennette’s shootout goal gave the Bloomington PrairieThunder a 2-1 United Hockey League victory over Rockford and snapped a nine-game winless skid before a crowd of 3,289 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois Wesleyan’s unbeaten basketball team (11-0) topped host Westmont College, 68-60, to win the title in the Torn Byron Classic at Santa Barbara, Calif. Bryan Crabtree again paced the Titans with 22 points.

50 years ago (1972): Normal Community, playing superbly in the first and final quarters and just well enough to get by in the middle periods, upset University High, 57-47. Normal Community’s second-year coach Tom Cooper called the victory the “biggest since I’ve been here.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

