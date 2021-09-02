 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Max Moews, Central Catholic turn back University High

From Pages Past
5 years ago (2016): Central Catholic junior quarterback Max Moews smiled as he remembered his days as a ball boy for the Saints, hoping he would get to start their traditional rivalry game against University High. Moews saw his hopes realized, passing for 179 yards and two TDs as Central pulled away for a 31-6 victory in what was likely the final game of the longtime Corn Belt Conference series.

15 years ago (2006): Two special teams mistakes and a failed two-point conversion attempt with 3:02 remaining saddled Division I-AA Illinois State with a heartbreaking 24-23 loss to Division I-A Kansas State before a crowd of 47,250 at Manhattan, Kan.

25 years ago (1996): Mike Hagerty of Bloomington aced the 141-yard, No. 3 hole with a 6-iron at El Paso Golf Club. Witnessing the feat were Ed Neaves, Rich Bielema and Dick Crain.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State’s No. 1 offense, directed by senior quarterback Harold Queisser, scored four touchdowns against the first-string defense in a spirited two-hour scrimmage at Hancock Stadium. The Redbirds will open the season against Western Michigan.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

