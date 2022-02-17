5 YEARS AGO: Mahomet-Seymour clinches final Corn Belt basketball title

5 years ago (2017): Nick Herrmann sank a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left as Mahomet-Seymour pulled out a 55-54 victory over Central Catholic to clinch the final Corn Belt Conference title. Cory Noe scored 20 points before fouling out to lead Mahomet-Seymour as the Bulldogs improved to 19-8 overall and 10-1 in the Corn Belt.

15 years ago (2007): Six-foot-11 junior Levi Dyer had a career-high 29 points to lead Illinois State to a 70-57 victory over Ball State in a BracketBusters Game at Redbird Arena.

25 years ago (1997): Bloomington outlasted Peoria Woodruff, 48-43, in the Class AA Morton girls basketball Regional/Sectional Complex. Athena Gant paced BHS with 17 points and eight rebounds.

50 years ago (1972): Dwight Lamar of Southeastern Louisiana, Richard Fuqua off Oral Roberts and Doug Collins of Illinois State hold the top three spots in the major college basketball individual scoring race, according to figures released by the National Collegiate Sports Service.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.