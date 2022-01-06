5 YEARS AGO: Luke Litwiller paces Olympia past Central Catholic

5 years ago (2017): Making his first seven shots and scoring a career-high 31 points, Luke Litwiller led Olympia High School to a 67-59 victory over Central Catholic. Charles Payton added 18 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Spartans.

15 years ago (2007): Darius Gant and Andrew Freeman kept Illinois Wesleyan close, and the Titans finished strong behind Zach Freeman’s late heroics for a 79-76 victory over No. 17 Carthage in their College of Illinois and Wisconsin Conference opener.

25 years ago (1997): University High squandered an early lead but held on to defeat Clinton, 46-43, in girls basketball. Laura Dwyer and Laura Truttmann combined for 22 of U High’s points.

50 years ago (1972): Lexington, which finished fourth last year, has been seeded No. 1 for the 62nd McLean County High School basketball tournament. Lexington owns an 8-2 record, bowing only to Woodland and Gibson City. Jack Horenberger, Illinois Wesleyan athletic director, will serve as tournament manager.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.