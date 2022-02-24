 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Lauren Shanks helps Central Catholic girls advance to state title game

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): The Central Catholic High School girls basketball team put the clamps on all-stater Maddie Spagnola and then a Lauren Shanks 3-pointer put a dagger in Elgin St. Edward to secure a 45-42 victory in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals at Redbird Arena.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State freshman left-hander Ryan Copeland took some lumps but battled seven innings for his first collegiate win in a 12-10 baseball upset of No. 5-ranked Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.

25 years ago (1997): Amanda Jones provided the spark with several key baskets to help state-ranked Normal West beat Peoria Richwoods, 62-55, in the semifinals of the Morton Class AA Sectional girls basketball tournament.

50 years ago (1972): University High School had all it could handle with small but scrappy Chenoa before pulling away in the fourth period for a 44-33 victory in the Fairbury-Cropsey Class A Regional Tournament. Tim Edwards paced the Pioneers with 18 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News