5 YEARS AGO: Lauren Shanks helps Central Catholic girls advance to state title game

5 years ago (2017): The Central Catholic High School girls basketball team put the clamps on all-stater Maddie Spagnola and then a Lauren Shanks 3-pointer put a dagger in Elgin St. Edward to secure a 45-42 victory in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals at Redbird Arena.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State freshman left-hander Ryan Copeland took some lumps but battled seven innings for his first collegiate win in a 12-10 baseball upset of No. 5-ranked Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.

25 years ago (1997): Amanda Jones provided the spark with several key baskets to help state-ranked Normal West beat Peoria Richwoods, 62-55, in the semifinals of the Morton Class AA Sectional girls basketball tournament.

50 years ago (1972): University High School had all it could handle with small but scrappy Chenoa before pulling away in the fourth period for a 44-33 victory in the Fairbury-Cropsey Class A Regional Tournament. Tim Edwards paced the Pioneers with 18 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

