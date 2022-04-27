5 YEARS AGO: Lauren Mathewson, Izzy Vetter lead Central Catholic softball past U High

5 years ago (2017): Central Catholic High School senior Lauren Mathewson made the most of her only official at bat, driving home the Saints’ only runs with a single to right in the fourth inning of a 2-1 victory over University High. Pitcher Izzy Vetter registered the win, striking out 16.

15 years ago (2007): First-half goals by Emily Allen and Mackenzie Olson sparked the University High School girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Chicago Whitney Young. Paige Knippenberg had two assists for the 7-4 Pioneers.

25 years ago (1997): The Illinois State softball team ran its winning streak to eight games by sweeping Missouri Valley Conference opponent Northern Iowa, 8-7 and 11-2. Jayme Jacobsen won the first game in relief and went the distance in the nightcap as ISU improved to 21-19 overall.

50 years ago (1972): The status of Dean Gravlin of Ashkum as a student-athlete took another step upward with the naming of the Illinois Wesleyan University junior to the first team of the College Sports Information Directors of America — Heritage Life Insurance Co. college division Academic All-American basketball team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.