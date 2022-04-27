 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Lauren Mathewson, Izzy Vetter lead Central Catholic softball past U High

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Central Catholic High School senior Lauren Mathewson made the most of her only official at bat, driving home the Saints’ only runs with a single to right in the fourth inning of a 2-1 victory over University High. Pitcher Izzy Vetter registered the win, striking out 16.

15 years ago (2007): First-half goals by Emily Allen and Mackenzie Olson sparked the University High School girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Chicago Whitney Young. Paige Knippenberg had two assists for the 7-4 Pioneers.

25 years ago (1997): The Illinois State softball team ran its winning streak to eight games by sweeping Missouri Valley Conference opponent Northern Iowa, 8-7 and 11-2. Jayme Jacobsen won the first game in relief and went the distance in the nightcap as ISU improved to 21-19 overall.

50 years ago (1972): The status of Dean Gravlin of Ashkum as a student-athlete took another step upward with the naming of the Illinois Wesleyan University junior to the first team of the College Sports Information Directors of America — Heritage Life Insurance Co. college division Academic All-American basketball team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News