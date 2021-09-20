5 YEARS AGO: Jordan Walker's two goals helps Normal West top Peoria Notre Dame in boys soccer

5 years ago (2016): Jordan Walker scored two goals in the first eight minutes and Normal West High School’s soccer team went on to a 2-1 Big 12 Conference victory over visiting Peoria Notre Dame. McCade Brown had 11 saves in goal for the Wildcats.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington High School’s volleyball team, riding high with a 16-0 record, took a big hit with the news that 6-foot-2 sophomore Kasey Heckelman will miss the rest of the season with a back injury. She was averaging 2.1 kills per game for the Raiders.

25 years ago (1996): James Fuller had his second four-touchdown game of the season to lead Normal Community over Stephen Decatur, 35-14. “Once again, I give all the credit to my offensive line,” said the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Fuller.

50 years ago (1971): Rick Jackson and Brad Barker posted 77s to lead Illinois State University to a fourth-place finish in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Golf Invitational at Bonne Terre, Mo. D.A. Weibring and Don Nathlich were in at 78 for the Redbirds in the 17-team event.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

