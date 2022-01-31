5 YEARS AGO: Jack Martin carries U High past Central Catholic in overtime

5 years ago (2017): Senior Jack Martin put the University High School basketball team on his back and that put Central Catholic on its heels just enough for the visiting Pioneers to win a 69-63 overtime thriller in Corn Belt Conference action.

15 years ago (2007): Relying on tenacious defensive pressure with leading scorer Sarah Bull out with a sprained ankle, Illinois Wesleyan improved to 18-1 by thrashing North Central, 86-56, in women’s basketball.

25 years ago (1997): University High guard Jeremy Stanton scored 31 points despite a Mahomet-Seymour defense designed to stop him, and the Pioneers seized a 55-51 win.

50 years ago (1972): Central Catholic will be trying to heal the wounds of three heart-breaking defeats in a row as the Saints travel to Paxton, a member of the Wauseca Conference. Mike Bradley, the Intercity’s leading scorer, carries a 28.2 average to lead the Saints.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

