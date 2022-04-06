5 YEARS AGO: IWU national champion Meg Stanley named CCIW's Female Swimmer of Year

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan senior Meg Stanley was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Female Swimmer of the Year by the league’s head women’s swimming coaches. Stanley became IWU’s first national champion after she took first in the 500-yard freestyle at the national meet in March.

15 years ago (2007): Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Doug Elgin believes coaching changes add intrigue to the league. Four recent head coaching changes among men’s basketball programs match anything the league has experienced previously under Elgin.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State tennis player Amanda Coady tied the school’s all-time record for career singles wins, helping the Redbirds to a rare victory over defending Missouri Valley Conference champion Drake, 5-4.

50 years ago (1972): Central Catholic High School’s baseball team stroked 14 hits en route to a 10-7 nonconference victory over Atlanta. Dan Richardson and Dave Bradley each had three hits for the winners, while Ron Kindred had three hits for Atlanta. The Saints’ Dave Bradley scattered seven hits in his pitching debut.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.