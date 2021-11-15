5 YEARS AGO:Illinois Wesleyan's Tyler Brown named Division III volleyball All-American

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore outside hitter Tyler Brown, a former Normal West High School star, has been selected to the first team of the Division III All-American squad by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

15 years ago (2006): Kelly Carter’s 23 points, six steals and five assists fueled Bloomington’s 60-49 victory over University High in the Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Despite a dazzling Normal Community rally that forced a third game, a 19-game winning streak ended in the Class AA state volleyball quarterfinals as Lockport ultimately overpowered NCHS, 15-7, 14-16, 15-5.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University received official notification from the National Collegiate Athletic Association that the Redbirds have been elevated to major status in basketball. Illinois State joins seven other Illinois schools in Illinois — Bradley, DePaul, Illinois, Loyola, Northern Illinois, Northwestern and Southern Illinois — with major status.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

