5 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan's Pat Mollo named CCIW Player of the Week

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan senior catcher Pat Mollo, who tied a school single-game record with three home runs against Carroll, was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin baseball “Player of the Week.” Mollo batted .687 with 11 runs, two doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and a 1.750 slugging percentage as the Titans went 4-0 for the week.

15 years ago (2007): Brittany Brady scored three of Central Catholic High School’s five second-half goals in a 7-1 girls soccer triumph over visiting Decatur St. Teresa.

25 years ago (1997): Already named the Division III Player of the Year by three separate publications, senior Bryan Crabtree was the obvious choice for the Most Valuable Player of Illinois Wesleyan’s national championship basketball team.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State University is one of four schools elevated to University Division (“major”) classification for baseball statistical purposes by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Illinois State athletic director Milt Weisbecker was informed of the decision this week by the chairman of the NCAA Baseball Statistics and Classification Committee.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

