5 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose earns 200th college coaching win

5 years ago (2017): Ron Rose conducted a postgame interview with a shaving cream smeared towel around his neck courtesy of his Illinois State players in honor of his 200th college coaching victory, an 84-75 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Wheaton.

15 years ago (2007): Former American League president Gene Budig is back in baseball, this time as a part-owner of the Class A Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs. Budig was Illinois State University’s president from 1973-77.

25 years ago (1997): Central Catholic defeated visiting Peru St. Bede, 70-48, in a game marred by technical fouls, player ejections and 47 personal fouls. Jason Sproull led Central with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

50 years ago (1972): Steve Rich, Hopedale’s 6-foot 7-inch senior center, scored 38 points and the Indians had a 44-30 rebounding edge to defeat Atlanta, 73-62. “There just weren’t too many ways we could stop that size,” said Atlanta coach Rick Bristow, whose tallest starter was 6-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

