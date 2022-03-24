5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Paris Lee to play in All-Star Game at Final Four

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State senior guard Paris Lee, the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Larry Bird Player of the Year and MVC Defensive Player of the Year, is one of 20 seniors nationally who has been invited to play in the Reese’s College All-Star Game on March 31 at the Final Four.

15 years ago (2007): Stacy Birk struck out six and tied the school record with 69 wins in leading 17th-ranked Illinois State to a 7-1 victory over Evansville in the first game of a Missouri Valley Conference softball doubleheader.

25 years ago (1997): Junior forward Corinne Vossel and sophomore guard Jenny Schmidt shared the Most Valuable Player award for the 1996-97 Illinois State women’s basketball team.

50 years ago (1972): It was opening day for Illinois State’s baseball team and pitcher Bob Newman came through with a seven-hitter to lead the Redbirds to a 6-2 decision over Memphis State, a team that has six games under its belt.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

