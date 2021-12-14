5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Mark Spelman capture Rimington Award as best FCS center

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s Mark Spelman has been announced as the winner of the Rimington Award as the best center in FCS football. The award is named for former Nebraska center and College Football Hall of Famer Dave Rimington.

15 years ago (2006): The Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball team is 6-0 for the first time in the program’s 36-year history and is nationally ranked for the first time: No. 14 by USA Today/ESPN and No. 20 by D3hoops.com.

25 years ago (1996): Bryan Crabtree scored 23 of his season-high 35 points in the first half and Illinois Wesleyan rolled to a 98-90 basketball victory over Aurora University.

50 years ago (1971): Harold Nord hit a season-high total of 30 points to lead Normal Community High School to an 84-73 conquest of Capital Conference foe Springfield Griffin. Nord connected on 11 of 21 shots from the field and added eight free throws on only nine attempts.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

