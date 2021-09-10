5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State volleyball team hits way past Tennessee Tech

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois State volleyball team recorded its second-best attacking percentage in program history in posting a three-set victory over Tennessee Tech. Ali Line scored 10 kills on 13 attempts for a .769 percentage to help the Redbirds to the 25-12, 25-13, 25-13 victory in Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raider Bash in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

15 years ago (2006): Freshman Elizabeth Sinclair scored her first collegiate goal in overtime to lead the Illinois Wesleyan women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Washington University of St. Louis.

25 years ago (1996): Billy Dicken, a redshirt junior from Bloomington, will be Purdue’s starting quarterback for a nationally televised game against No. 9-ranked Notre Dame after coming off the bench to pass for 189 yards in an opening loss to Michigan State.

50 years ago (1971): Jeff Kyle pitched a two-hitter and struck out 15 to lead Stanford-Minier High School to a 6-1 victory over San Jose in a Mackinaw Valley Conference baseball contest. Jeff Hainline belted a double and single as Stanford-Minier improved its conference record to 2-0 and its overall mark to 4-1.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

