5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State tops Wichita State to grab outright MVC basketball lead

5 years ago (2017): For the first time since winning its last Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title in 1998, Illinois State sits alone in first place in the league. MiKyle McIntosh scored 20 points and Deontae Hawkins added 14 points and eight rebounds as the Redbirds earned a 76-62 victory over Wichita State.

15 years ago (2007): Anthony Slack produced 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 70-66 loss at Drake. With a third of the Missouri Valley Conference season completed, the Redbirds are 1-5 and tied for last place.

25 years ago (1997): University High withstood Olympia’s furious comeback to beat the Spartans, 53-49, in boys basketball. Decisive free throws by Jeremy Stanton and Seth Hubbard secured the victory.

50 years ago (1972): Gridley High School boosted its conference record to 4-1 at the expense of Flanagan in a 76-64 victory at the Falcons’ gym. Gridley’s Jim Maubach, a 6-3 junior, grabbed 13 rebounds in his third game back after breaking his arm. It was his first varsity start.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

