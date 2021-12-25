5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State takes third place in Diamond Head Classic

5 years ago (2016): Any chance Illinois State’s basketball team would not be ready for the Diamond Head Classic’s third-place game were quickly answered. The Redbirds zipped out to a 16-0 lead against Tulsa in a 68-56 victory. Paris Lee scored 18 points and Deontae Hawkins added 16 in the victory.

15 years ago (2006): Hartsburg-Emden, the tiny Logan County school which rose up to win the State Farm Holiday Classic’s Class A boys title last year, will bring a 9-1 record and the No. 1 seed into the Class A portion of the tournament this week.

25 years ago (1996): Lincoln, ranked No. 14 in the Class AA state basketball poll, is the No. 1 seed at the 32nd annual Pekin Holiday Tournament despite an ankle injury to 6-foot-9 sophomore Brian Cook.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State will take on DePauw in the first round of the Dominican Holiday Tournament at Racine, Wis. Coach Will Robinson’s crew look to rebound from an 80-74 loss at the University of Buffalo that dropped Illinois State’s record to 4-5.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

