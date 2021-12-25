 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State takes third place in Diamond Head Classic

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Any chance Illinois State’s basketball team would not be ready for the Diamond Head Classic’s third-place game were quickly answered. The Redbirds zipped out to a 16-0 lead against Tulsa in a 68-56 victory. Paris Lee scored 18 points and Deontae Hawkins added 16 in the victory.

15 years ago (2006): Hartsburg-Emden, the tiny Logan County school which rose up to win the State Farm Holiday Classic’s Class A boys title last year, will bring a 9-1 record and the No. 1 seed into the Class A portion of the tournament this week.

25 years ago (1996): Lincoln, ranked No. 14 in the Class AA state basketball poll, is the No. 1 seed at the 32nd annual Pekin Holiday Tournament despite an ankle injury to 6-foot-9 sophomore Brian Cook.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State will take on DePauw in the first round of the Dominican Holiday Tournament at Racine, Wis. Coach Will Robinson’s crew look to rebound from an 80-74 loss at the University of Buffalo that dropped Illinois State’s record to 4-5.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears-Seahawks game preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News