5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State swarms Eastern Illinois for women's soccer shutout

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois State soccer team outshot Eastern Illinois 38-1 and netted a pair of goals in each half to defeat the Panthers, 4-0, at Adelaide Street Field. Freshman Abby Basler scored her first career goal in the 21st minute of the match to put ISU on top for good.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community opened the Intercity Soccer Tournament with a rain-soaked 10-2 victory over Central Catholic. NCHS was led by freshman Sam Napolitano’s three goals and senior Jeremy Ried’s two.

25 years ago (1996): A year after being forced to the secondary by shoulder problems, Billy Dicken is back in the quarterback race at Purdue. Dicken, a junior from Bloomington, appears to be gaining ground on senior starter Rick Trefzger.

50 years ago (1971): Steve Marks, the Bloomington High School graduate who will be a junior at Oklahoma Baptist, joined the Bloomington Bobcats pitching staff in a mop-up role and wound up making the Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League all-star team after posting a 4-2 record and a 2.11 earned run average.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

