5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State slips past Southern Illinois on Kolbe TD pass to Warrum

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State snapped a third-quarter tie with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Jake Kolbe to Anthony Warrum and hung on for a 31-28 victory over Southern Illinois in a Missouri Valley Football Conference contest before 10,211 at Hancock Stadium.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State linebacker Kye Stewart won the Gateway Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week award after the Redbirds beat Southern Illinois, 37-10, before a Hancock Stadium crowd of 17,237. Steward had 17 tackles, including seven solos.

25 years ago (1996): University High captured the team title while Clinton’s Chris Allen and Central Catholic’s Andy Dustman led the individual state qualifiers in the Bishop McNamara Class A boys sectional at Kankakee Country Club.

50 years ago (1971): Quarterback Mike Schneider passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Lincoln Railsplitters ripped Mattoon, 42-8, to remain undefeated in two Big 12 games. Schneider completed eight of 10 passes for 159 yards to boost his season passing yardage to 514 yards.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

