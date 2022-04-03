5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State names Kristen Gillespie as women's basketball coach

5 years ago (2017): Kristen Gillispie, who led Division II Lewis University to 51 victories the past two seasons, will be introduced as the new Illinois State women’s basketball coach. Gillispie fashioned a 54-53 record in four seasons at Division III Benedictine before taking over at Lewis.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State senior Matt Miller claimed titlist honors for the fourth time in his career in leading the Redbirds to a 10-stroke victory over MVC rival and tournament host Missouri State at the 10-team Branson Creek Golf Invitational at Hollister, Mo.

25 years ago (1997): Over 1,000 people gathered at Shirk Center to applaud and seek autographs from the spunky Illinois Wesleyan men’s basketball team that claimed the NCAA Division III national championship after graduating six key seniors from a squad that placed third last season.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore righthander Roger Pettinger has been impressive in the early games, posting an earned run average of 0.69 through three games and 13 innings pitched. Pettinger has given up nine hits, struck out five and walked three, although winless at 0-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.